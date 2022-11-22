Dennis Welsh

January 19, 1950 - November 17, 2022

Dennis Welsh was born Jan. 19, 1950, in Lincoln Park, Michigan, to Emory (Knobby) and Marie (Drude) Welsh. At 18, his family moved to Columbus. On May 19, 1973, he married Victoria (Torrie) Heesacker at St. Isidore Church. Dennis was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, camping and spending time out at the lake with his family. He had a great work ethic and dedicated 50-plus years working at Camaco (D&L) where he met many lifelong friends.