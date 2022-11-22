 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dennis Welsh

Dennis Welsh

Dennis Welsh

January 19, 1950 - November 17, 2022

Dennis Welsh, 72, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at his home in Columbus, surrounded by family.

Services were held Monday.

Dennis Welsh was born Jan. 19, 1950, in Lincoln Park, Michigan, to Emory (Knobby) and Marie (Drude) Welsh. At 18, his family moved to Columbus. On May 19, 1973, he married Victoria (Torrie) Heesacker at St. Isidore Church. Dennis was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, camping and spending time out at the lake with his family. He had a great work ethic and dedicated 50-plus years working at Camaco (D&L) where he met many lifelong friends.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Torrie Welsh of Columbus; daughter, Paula (Bob) Banks of Papillion; daughter, Rhonda (Chris) Woosley of Omaha; son, Rodger (Brandy) Welsh of Columbus; seven grandchildren, Vanessa, Jonah, Braeden, Trevor, Wade, Bryson and Kolt; and many brother and sister-in laws, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Kevin.

