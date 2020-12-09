Dennis Yates

He remarried in 1996 to Elizabeth Sucha and thought of Betty's children -- Troy, Shantel and Karissa -- as his own.

Dennis worked for many years across the country as a project manager for both conventional and nuclear power companies. After ending his career in public power in the mid-1990s, he opened The Cottonwood Antique Mall where he would spend his days buying and selling antiques and collectibles and laughing and conversing with the customers and vendors that came into the store. It kept him feeling young.

He had a great love of history and problem solving and enjoyed relaxing outside drinking coffee, watching the birds, checking his fruit trees or playing with his beloved dog, Rascal.

He was most proud of his family. Besides spending time with his dogs, nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren or his brothers and sisters. His children looked forward to his weekly telephone calls to listen to the stories and anecdotes that would keep the conversation interesting for hours. He was playful and loved to tease. Dennis was a sensitive, spontaneous and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.