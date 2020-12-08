Dennis Yates

Age 79

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Wayne Nestor officiating. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Friday from at the church with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. There will also be a celebration of life at a later date when it is safe for everyone.