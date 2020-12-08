 Skip to main content
Dennis Yates
Dennis Yates

American flag

Dennis Yates

Age 79

Dennis Yates, 79, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Bryan LGH West in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Wayne Nestor officiating. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Friday from at the church with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. There will also be a celebration of life at a later date when it is safe for everyone.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com

