Derelea Keefauver

September 16, 1933 - July 18, 2023

Derelea Keefauver, 89, of Helena, Montana, (formerly of Columbus, Nebraska), died Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Helena.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, on what would have been her 90th birthday, at 10:30 a.m., at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus, Nebraska. The family will have a gathering at Pawnee Park (east shelter) in Columbus after the graveside service.

Derelea was born in Doniphan, Nebraska, the second oldest of six daughters dearly loved by their parents. She was an elementary school teacher until she married her best friend and lifelong love, Knole Keefauver. They were long-time residents of Columbus, Nebraska, where they raised four children.

Derelea spent many hours in service to her community, church, and Christian Women's club. She and Knole worked together as real estate agents and became part owners of the Flying Wheels Roller Skating Rink as well as owners of an apartment complex. They both enjoyed playing bridge, enjoyed square dancing, watching Nebraska football, and the YMCA.

In her later years, Derelea suffered a series of strokes, eventually leading her to move into memory care at Helena, Montana, where her daughter, Jeri, lovingly cared for her. Derelea will be remembered most by those who knew her for her deep faith in her Savior Jesus Christ, the warm and embracing smile she generously gave to everyone she greeted, her abiding peace regardless of the circumstances, her “get her done” spirit and her quick response when asked to join an activity, “we've got a plan!” She has entered into her eternal peace and rest with Jesus but will be dearly missed by the hearts touched by her sweet spirit.

Derelea had 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and was preceded in death by her husband, sister, and a grandson.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com.