Deryl Miller

June 15, 1944 - January 13, 2021

Deryl Miller, 76, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Jan. 13, 2021, in Norfolk, Nebraska, after a long illness.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

Deryl was born on June 15, 1944, in Columbus to Floyd and Louise (Plugge) Miller. He graduated from Boy's Town High School in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1962. Deryl was an Army veteran stationed in Germany from 1963-1965. Deryl married Della A. Raiorty, and they had five children. His lifetime jobs were OTR truck driver, welder and also a journey carpenter.

Deryl is survived by sons, Quinn A. Miller, Christopher D. Miller, Fidel Miller and Gadot D. Miller; daughter, Isidora (John) Kelly; brothers, Donald Miller, Marvin (Carol) Miller, Phillip (Lynn) Miller and Kim (Ruby) Miller; and sisters, Kathy Sue (Richard) Neemeyer, Julie (Kelley) Kearney and Lisa Glaser.

Deryl was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Louise Miller; wife, Della Miller; twin brother, Carroll Miller; sister-in-law, Jackie Miller; and brother-in-law, Vince Glaser.

