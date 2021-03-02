Desiree "Des" Belzer

March 27, 1956 – February 27, 2021

Desiree "Des" Belzer, 64, of Columbus, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Bryan LGH-East in Lincoln.

Funeral services are set for 10:30 am Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at McKown Funeral Home and continues on Thursday morning from 9:30 until service time at the Methodist Church. Interment is in Columbus Cemetery.

Desiree Verlee Belzer was born March 27, 1956, in Muscatine, Iowa, to Richard Ricklefs and Joann Plett. She grew up in Iowa and graduated from Muscatine High School in 1974. On Aug. 13, 1976, she was united in marriage to James “Jim” Belzer in Bluegrass, Iowa. In 1987, they moved to Columbus, where Des worked as a special education para at Lost Creek Elementary for 30 years. Des was involved with Big Palsittle Pals, ARC of Platte County, and Special Olympics. She loved being a grandma, road tripping with friends, visiting relatives, and spending time with her Bunco friends.