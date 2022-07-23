D'Ete Haldiman

February 14, 1936 - , July 21, 2022

D'Ete Haldiman, 86, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.

The funeral service will be on Sunday, July 24, at 7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home with Rev. Adam Lassen officiating. Private family interment will be on Monday in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 5 p.m. until service time, at the funeral home.

D'Ete Kay Haldiman was born on Feb. 14, 1936, in Columbus to Albert and Esther (Ernst) Schumacher. She attended school in Columbus and graduated from Kramer High School in 1954. On Aug. 4, 1957, D'Ete was united in marriage to Jack Haldiman in Columbus. After Jack's death, D'Ete married Fred Kluck on July 14, 1996.

D'Ete worked at Nebraska Public Power District as an executive assistant. She was a faithful member of Federated Church and volunteered there and other places around Columbus. She loved fishing, decorating her house, and her bridge club.

D'Ete is survived by: daughter: Shari (Mitch) Neal of Lincoln, Nebraska; son: David (Terina) Haldiman of Virginia Beach, Virginia; grandchildren: Christina (Addison) Grove of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Logan Neal of Lincoln, Nebraska; David Haldiman Jr. of Ladson, South Carolina; Falyn Neal of Lincoln, Nebraska; and great-grandchildren: Royce Grove and Jayce Grove of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

D'Ete was preceded in death by: parents: Albert and Esther Schumacher; husband: Jack Haldiman; husband: Fred Kluck; and special friend: Charles Grey.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com