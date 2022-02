Dexter Dale Martin

Age 88

Dexter Dale Martin, 88, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, (formally of Silver Creek, Nebraska) passed away at his home with family by his side on Jan. 30, 2022.

As per Dale's wishes he is being cremated and a celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date. Date and place announced later.

Condolences may be sent to 2337 N Fox Trail Fayetteville Arkansas 72703, or 3053 31st Rd Silver Creek Nebraska 68663.