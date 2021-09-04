Diana Neemeyer

August 4, 1947 - August 31, 2021

Diana Neemeyer, 74, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Methodist Health System of Fremont, in Fremont.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Ollie Fullmer officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday Sept. 7, at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the church.

Diana Neemeyer was born Aug. 4, 1947, in Sidney, Nebraska, to Kenneth Sr. and Mae Lois (Welton) Gipfert. She graduated from Sidney High School in 1965, and moved to Columbus, Nebraska, with some friends to find work. Over the next few years, Diana worked at Becton, Dickson and Company; Behlen Mfg. Co.; and Vishay Dale Electronics. She met Fred Neemeyer at Columbus Bowl and the two were united in marriage on June 15, 1968, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus.