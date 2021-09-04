Diana Neemeyer
August 4, 1947 - August 31, 2021
Diana Neemeyer, 74, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Methodist Health System of Fremont, in Fremont.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Ollie Fullmer officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday Sept. 7, at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the church.
Diana Neemeyer was born Aug. 4, 1947, in Sidney, Nebraska, to Kenneth Sr. and Mae Lois (Welton) Gipfert. She graduated from Sidney High School in 1965, and moved to Columbus, Nebraska, with some friends to find work. Over the next few years, Diana worked at Becton, Dickson and Company; Behlen Mfg. Co.; and Vishay Dale Electronics. She met Fred Neemeyer at Columbus Bowl and the two were united in marriage on June 15, 1968, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus.
In 1985, Fred and Diana purchased their first rental property. Over the years, Fred and Diana purchased more rental property, which she still had been operating. Diana was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she volunteered her time in several ways: Funeral coordinator, Meals on Wheels, driver for those in need of transportation and REACH, to name a few. For four years, she held the position of manager of 7-11. She enjoyed her gardening, flowers, fishing, birds and family trips to Canada. After Fred's retirement, she loved traveling the United States, but most important was spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Diana is survived by her son, David (Kimberly) Neemeyer of Columbus; her daughter, Kelly Steiger of Elkhorn; grandchildren, Cutter (Victoria) Block of Columbus, Cameron Neemeyer of Columbus, Skye Steiger of Elkhorn and Mia Steiger of Elkhorn; sister-in-law, Donna Gipfert of Tazwell, Tennessee; brother, William “Bill” (Lena) Gipfert of Columbus; sister, Marilyn Judd of Anamosa, Iowa; sister, Carolyn Harvey of Palmer Lake, Colorado; brother, Kenneth Jr. (Janet) Gipfert of Sidney; brother, Dean (Nancy) Gipfert of Sidney; brother, Gerry Gipfert of Cheyenne, Wyoming; brother, Jan Gipfert of Sidney; sister, Jana Gipfert of Anamosa, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Sr. and Mae Lois Gipfert; husband, Fred Neemeyer; brothers, Doyle, Lynn and Charles Gipfert; and sister, Lucille Gipfert.
Memorials may be directed to Peace Lutheran Comfort Dog Program.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.