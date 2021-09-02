 Skip to main content
Diana Neemeyer
Age 74

Diana Neemeyer, 74, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Methodist Health System of Fremont in Fremont, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Ollie Fullmer officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Peace Lutheran Comfort Dog Program.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

