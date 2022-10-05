Diane Bower

March 11, 1953 - October 3, 2022

Diane Bower, of Columbus, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Emerald Care Center in Columbus.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Federated Church in Columbus. Visitation is Thursday 5-7 p.m. at the McKown Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery.

Diane Bower was born March 11, 1953, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Paul and Clara Marie (Kiuntke) Knopick. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1971. Diane later received her LPN from Central Community College in 1983. On March 4, 1978 she was united in marriage to Leander Bower at St. Luke's-UCC in Columbus. Diane worked at Becton-Dickenson for six years and then for Columbus Community Hospital for 35 years. She was a member of the Federated Church in Columbus.

She is survived by her son, Chad (Tabatha) Knopick of Omaha; daughter, Robyn (special friend Todd Bergman) of Columbus; grandchildren, Sarah (Alex), Megan, Conor and Lucy; great-grandchild, Xiomara; brother, Paul (Becky) Knopick of Columbus; brother, Kevin (Renee) Knopick of Columbus; sister-in-law, Evelyn (Steve) Kovar of Columbus; and brother-in-law, Steve Bower of Ellington, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Clara Knopick; husband, Leander Bower; and sister, Julie McAfee.

Condolences may be directed to mckownfuneralhome.com