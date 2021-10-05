Diane Buggi

Diane Kay Buggi

January 28, 1958 – October 1, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at St. Stanislaus Church in Duncan, Nebraska. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service to follow, all at the Church. Visitation continues from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Church. Interment is in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.

She was born to Emil and Elsie (Zywiec) Prososki on Jan. 28, 1958. She grew up in Duncan, Nebraska, with her six siblings, Carol, Barb, Mike, Jan, Char and Tammy. She met her soul mate when she was just 16-years-old and was married just three months later, on Dec. 2, 1974. They had five children, Kelly, R-B, Jacki, Jenni and Brian.

Diane was talented in so many ways from her baking and cooking to her dancing. She loved life and enjoyed everything. She loved to joke and laugh. She loved hosting big parties and mushroom hunting (even though she didn't like eating them). She loved no shoes hot summer days. Spoons was her favorite card game and if you ever got the chance to play with her, you definitely knew she was out for blood. She loved fishing but would never bait the hook nor take the fish off. Her collection of frogs was huge. Through all of this, what she loved most of all was her children and grandchildren. They were her life. She was the most amazing, fun person you'd ever meet.