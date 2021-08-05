Diane (Gray) Posthumus

Diane M. (Gray) Posthumus
Diane passed away on July 30, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona, after putting up a courageous battle with colon cancer.
Diane is survived by husband, Derrik; daughters, Henrietta and Zoey; step-sons, Kyle, Ryan and Tate; brothers, Tim and Dan Gray; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerry and Joan Posthumus, all of Phoenix, Arizona.
Diane was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Marie Gray.
A private family memorial service will be held in Phoenix, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Diane's name.
