Diane Nickolite

Diane Marie Nickolite
October 26, 1959-May 7, 2020
Diane Marie Nickolite, 60, of Columbus, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her home in Columbus.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Spalding, with the Rev. Antony Thekkekara officiating. The public is invited, but social distancing is required.
Diane was born Oct. 26, 1959, in Spalding, to Lewis and Margaret (Miller) Berger. She graduated from Spalding Academy and earned an associate degree in business from Platte Community College in Columbus. Diane was united in marriage to Jay Nickolite on Oct. 3, 1991, in Las Vegas. She worked at NPPD, ADM, Becton Dickinson, and for many years as a waitress at Dusters in Columbus.
Diane enjoyed camping, Nebraska football, NASCAR, and spending time with her grandchildren. Her love of visiting with people made her an excellent waitress at Dusters. She will be truly missed.
Diane is survived by husband, Jay Nickolite of Columbus; daughter, Kendra Berger of Columbus; grandchildren: Madison, Braylon, Rainah and Kodah; son, Brandon (Daniel S. Morse) Nickolite of Detroit; sister, Elaine (Ron) Price of Broken Bow; brother, Bill (Shirley) Berger of Spalding; sister, Janet (Larry) Feik of Spalding; sister, Susan (Ken) Schmeits of Spalding; sister, Norma (Mike) Adams of Grand Island; sister, Lelia (Joe) Razey of Eagle; brother, David (Arlene) Berger of Spalding; numerous nieces and nephews.
Diane was preceded in death by parents, Lewis and Margaret Berger.
Condolences may be left at www.gasshaneyfh.com.
