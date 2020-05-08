Diane Nickolite

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Diane Marie Nickolite

October 26, 1959-May 7, 2020

Diane Marie Nickolite, 60, of Columbus, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her home in Columbus.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Spalding, with the Rev. Antony Thekkekara officiating. The public is invited, but social distancing is required.

Diane was born Oct. 26, 1959, in Spalding, to Lewis and Margaret (Miller) Berger. She graduated from Spalding Academy and earned an associate degree in business from Platte Community College in Columbus. Diane was united in marriage to Jay Nickolite on Oct. 3, 1991, in Las Vegas. She worked at NPPD, ADM, Becton Dickinson, and for many years as a waitress at Dusters in Columbus.

Diane enjoyed camping, Nebraska football, NASCAR, and spending time with her grandchildren. Her love of visiting with people made her an excellent waitress at Dusters. She will be truly missed.