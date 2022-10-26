Diane Podany

Diane Kay Podany

September 3, 1968 - October 24, 2022

Diane Kay Podany, 54, of Lincoln, passed away Oct. 24, 2022. She was born Sept. 3, 1968, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to LeRoy and Norma (Shonka) Svehla.

Family will greet beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at North American Martyrs Church, 1101 Isaac Drive. Rosary is at 11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m.

Diane was retired from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration as Division Administrator.

In addition to her husband Cory, Diane is survived by sisters, Donna Neill and Deb Stevenson; brothers, Dean (Deb) Svehla and Dale (Holly) Svehla; parents-in-law, Marvin and Janet Podany; sisters and brothers-in-law, Trish and James Lenz, Greg and Robyn Podany, and Victoria and Bruce Orman; 21 nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Norma Svehla; brother-in-law, Stephen Neill; and grandparents, John and Mary Svehla and Albin and Josephine Shonka.

Memorials to the family, ALS in the Heartland or Catholic Social Services.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com