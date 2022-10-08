 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Diane Weverka

May 25, 1952 - October 6, 2022

Diane Weverka, 70, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at her home in Columbus.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home.

Diane was born May 25, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, to James and Mary (Meyers) Shickel. Diane is survived by her husband, Richard Yost of Columbus; son, Tony (Mandy) Brock of Lincoln; granddaughter, Adalyn Brock; and son, Christopher Brock of Lincoln.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com

