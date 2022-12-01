Dianna Pehrson

July 15, 1941 - November 28, 2022

Memorial Services for Dianna Marie (Wittgow) (Brozek) Pehrson, 81, of Columbus, will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Home for Funerals – Stanton, 804 Jackpine.

She passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.

Dianna was born to Lowell and Valanda (Kuester) Wittgow, on July 15, 1941, in Norfolk, Nebraska.

She graduated from Stanton Public High School in 1959. She went on to study education at Wayne State, eventually attending University of Nebraska earning her masters, with a high level of emphasis on special needs.

Dianna went on to teach in Madison County District 3 from 1966-1967, District 48 1967-1968, District 37 1968-71, Service Unit 8 1971-75, Battle Creek Public 1976-1998 when she moved to Columbus teaching at Shell Creek/Lakeview, until her retirement in 2010.

Teaching was Dianna's passion, one of her longtime friends said of her: she was one of the most highly certified teachers in the state of Nebraska during her teaching tenure. She worked with youth having a variety of mental and physical needs. She related to them with patience and kindness abound. Often times she pioneered new programs in schools forging the way for new ideas.

She enjoyed arts and crafts, gardening, travelling and spending time with her family.

Dianna met Richard Pehrson in 1976. They were married on 1978 in Stanton, Nebraska. Dianna raised two children, Jane Glaubius and Jean Mapes, primarily as a single parent.

Dianna is survived by her husband, Richard; daughters, Jane Glaubius of London, England, and Jean Mapes of Columbus; beloved grandchildren, Merle (Jessica) Mapes of Kansas City, Missouri, Mackenzie “Mac” Mapes of Chicago, Illinois, and Katie (Lee) Pedder of London, England; and brother, Terral Wittgow of Denton, Texas.

She also leaves behind lifelong friends with whom she shared many special memories.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lowell; and mother, Valanda.

Dianna spent her life dedicated to ensuring no student was left behind. In lieu of flowers, you can honor Dianna's life work by donating to the TeamMates + Academic Success Fund (https://teammates.org/donate-now/give-to-teammates-plus/).

