Dick Tschantre

November 25, 1941 – November 14, 2020

Dick Tschantre, 78, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Osceola, Nebraska.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Silver Creek. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the Silver Creek Cemetery.

Dick Tschantre was born Nov. 25, 1941, in Silver Creek, Nebraska, to Louis and Frances (Engel) Tschantre. He graduated from Belgrade High School.

On July 28, 1961, he was united in marriage to Judy R. Iverson in Osceola. The couple lived their entire married life in Silver Creek, Nebraska. Dick worked at the Silver Creek Coop, was an over the road truck driver, along with various other jobs. He enjoyed tinkering on tractors and working with wood and metal. Dick built all of his grandsons a barn to enjoy. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Silver Creek.