Dollie Kielian

Dollie Rosalie Kielian

September 30, 1937 – November 18, 2020

Dollie Rosalie Kielian, 83, of Silver Creek, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital after a short illness.

Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus.

A private family mass will be held on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Silver Creek. Burial will be in the St. Lawrence Cemetery. The service on Monday morning will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook Page starting at 10:30 a.m.

Dollie was born on Sept. 30, 1937, to Rosalie (Duff) and Russell Fast. She grew up in Grafton, West Virginia, before moving to Chicago, where she later met her husband, Dick Kielian. They were married on Dec. 4, 1960. Dollie and her family moved to Silver Creek, Nebraska, where the couple raised eight children, farmed and later ran a small business.

Dollie loved family gatherings, bingo and taking time to go fishing. Dollie also enjoyed gardening, crafts and cooking for big Polish weddings. She proudly co-authored her family genealogy book with her sister. Dollie was a generous soul who knew everyone by name and loved all her family and friends.