Don Chohon
Age 89
A Funeral Mass for Don Chohon, 89, of O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a parish rosary at 7 p.m.
Don passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at the Country Lane Retirement Village in O’Neill with his family by his side.
Memorials may be directed to his family for future designation.
