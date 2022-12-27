Don Chohon

Age 89

A Funeral Mass for Don Chohon, 89, of O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a parish rosary at 7 p.m.