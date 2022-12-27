 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Don Chohon

Don Chohon

Age 89

A Funeral Mass for Don Chohon, 89, of O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a parish rosary at 7 p.m.

Don passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at the Country Lane Retirement Village in O’Neill with his family by his side.

Memorials may be directed to his family for future designation.

Please visit biglinsmortuary.com to view the full obituary.

