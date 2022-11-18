Don Kiser was born in Genoa, Nebraska, and moved to Columbus when he was 2. He attended Highland Park, Columbus Middle School and graduated from Columbus High in 1969. He attended UNK to major in French education. Don left UNK after one year because he knew French better than the instructors. He transferred to UNL to finish his degree.

Don had an ear for languages, mastering six of them. He led an exciting life because of this proficiency, which enabled him to travel the world and work in a variety of professions.

Rather than entering the education field, Don was accepted into the graduate program in international marketing at AGSIM, the number one school in the nation located in Tempe, Arizona, where he obtained a master’s degree in international business.

At different times, he lived in Munich, Germany; the Wisconsin Dells; Chicago; New York; Ireland; Heidleberg, Germany; and Berlin, Germany; before retiring in Gorlitz, Germany.

Don is survived by his loving partner of 45 years, Antek Sarnat; sister, Jeannie (Cliff Jensen) Kiser Jensen; brother, Jon (Claudia) Kiser; niece and nephews, Kerrie Girten, Ben (Jenny) Kiser, Coley (Nancy) Kiser; and many grand nieces and nephews.

Don will always be remembered for his beautiful deep dark brown eyes and wonderful smile.

A memorial service will be held Monday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wunderlich’s.