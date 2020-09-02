Dona Kaminski

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dona Lee (Zwiener) Kaminski

December 13, 1931-August 31, 2020

Dona Lee (Zwiener) Kaminski, 88, of Maryville, Missouri, passed from this life on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at her daughter's home in Maryville.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, at St. Gregory's Catholic Church in Maryville, Missouri. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. The burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Columbus. Memorials are suggested to the Schuyler Public Library.

Dona was born on Dec. 13, 1931, in Columbus, to Emil J. and Marie Eleanor (Sims) Zwiener. Dona went to grade school in a country schoolhouse where she was the only student in her grade for eight years. Japan bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Six days later, Dona turned 10 years old. That summer and until she was 16 years old, Dona drove the tractor and helped her father with the farm work because there were no young men around to help. Because of this, she considered herself a veteran of WWII. Dona went to Columbus Public High School and graduated in 1949.