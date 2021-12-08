 Skip to main content
Donald Blessen

Donald Blessen

Age 83

Donald Blessen, 83, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at his home in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Ollie Fullmer officiating. The service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the church. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the PKD (Polycystic Kidney Disease) Foundation.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com.

