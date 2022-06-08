Donald Brase

Donald L. 'Don' Brase

January 31, 1940 - June 5, 2022

Donald L. "Don" Brase, 82, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health.

There will not be any formal services.

Don was born on Jan. 31, 1940, to John and Luella (Supencheck) Brase in Columbus, Nebraska. Don graduated from Bellwood High School in 1957.

On Jan. 31, 1959, he married Jean Zwiener in Yankton, South Dakota. This union was blessed with one daughter, Donette.

On Aug. 11, 1981 he married Beverly Baker in Columbus, Nebraska. With this union, he gained two more daughters, Rhonda and Laurie.

Don loved his daughters and always made sure they were doing things right. He also had a great love for dogs, tinkering on old cars and fixing things.

He was the owner of Boulevard Upholstery and then became owner of Kwik Shop and later the manager of Diers Supply all in Columbus, Nebraska. After he moved to Blair, he was the maintenance director of the Blair skilled nursing facility and later the maintenance director of Elkhorn skilled nursing facility.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly; daughters, Donette (Gene) Vis, Laurie Becher (fiancé Al Imhof) and Rhonda (Doug) Scott; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild on the way; and many nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; a sister in infancy; and sister, Mary Rose.

