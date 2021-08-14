Donald "Don" George Haden

December 19, 1955 - August 11, 2021

Donald "Don" George Haden, 65, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at his home in Columbus, Nebraska.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 3210 30th St. in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Thomas Erwin officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at the church. A private interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery. The service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

Donald George Haden was born Dec. 19, 1955, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to Dick and Alice (Senecal) Haden. The family moved from the Montreal area to Columbus, Nebraska, in 1967. Don attended Columbus High School until 1972 when a diving accident left him a quadriplegic. Before his accident Don was active in Civil Air Patrol in Columbus, Nebraska. He was a dedicated Husker, Montreal Canadians and NASCAR fan. After his accident, Don spent many hours reading scripture and applied his strong faith and confidence in Jesus Christ to everyday challenges. The family is very appreciative of Don's caregiver/friend of almost 30 years, Nancy Deckert, and other loyal friends.