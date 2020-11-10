Donald Figgner

Don was passionate about being from the Clarkson area and keeping in touch with family and old friends, a trait he passed on to his children. He never met a stranger. Don would attend farm sales, not to buy anything, but for the chance to socialize. Don loved telling stories of his past. He was also very passionate about farming. He enjoyed Sunday morning polka shows and going for Sunday drives, always stopping for a pop and peanut M&Ms. Don enjoyed having a good hamburger and would always let you know if whatever event he had been to had “good eats.”

Don was a member of the Sam Kimmer American Legion Post #347 of Primrose and the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Primrose until it closed, and he transferred his membership to St. Michael's Catholic Church in Albion. Attending church was important, and he rarely missed a Mass.