Donald Francis Shemek

May 30, 1927-March 27, 2020

Donald Francis Shemek, 92, of Humphrey, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Private services will be held on March 31, with Rev. Eric Olsen officiating. Interment will be in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Tarnov. There will be no public visitation.

Donald was born on May 30, 1927, in Platte County, to Frank and Anna (Kush) Shemek. He attended St. Michael's Parochial School in Tarnov.

Donald farmed all of his life. He also raised cattle and hogs. Don dedicated his life to hard work on the family farm. He centered his life around faith and family.

Donald is survived by his sister, Verlene Shemek; his brother, Norman and Lucille Schemek; niece, Kristine (Schemek) and Gene Kosch; nephews, Paul and Janelle Schemek and Mark and Amanda Schemek; three great-nephews and four great-nieces.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marvin and sister, Laura.

