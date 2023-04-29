Donald R. Fusselman

June 16, 1943 - April 27, 2023

Donald R. Fusselman, 79, of Fullerton, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Litzenberg Memorial Long-Term Care in Central City.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton with the Rev. Vern Olson officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Genoa. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 1 at the funeral home.

Donald was born June 16, 1943, to Paul and Frances (Carstenson) Fusselman at Genoa, Nebraska. He attended Genoa Public Schools. He resided most of his life near Genoa and Fullerton. He worked for Mid-American Dairymen in Fullerton and, eventually, was in charge of the trailer repair shop. He also helped fill in for Westring and Sons. He was a repair technician for Dubas Refrigeration and drove truck for many companies until his retirement.

He was a member of the Eagles Club. He enjoyed playing pool, gardening and watching Husker football.

He is survived by his sons and their families, Mike (Norma) Fusselman of Omaha, Terry (Carmen) Fusselman of Germantown, Wisconsin, and Randy Fusselman of Columbus; brothers, Larry Fusselman of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Ed (Linda) Fusselman of Hickman and Bob (Jana) Fusselman of Grand Island; and five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.