Donald Haden
Donald Haden

Donald "Don" George Haden

Age 65

Donald "Don" George Haden, 65, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at his home in Columbus, Nebraska.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 3210 30th St. in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Thomas Erwin officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at the church. A private interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery.

The service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

