Donald Haden

Donald "Don" George Haden
Age 65
Donald "Don" George Haden, 65, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at his home in Columbus, Nebraska.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 3210 30th St. in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Thomas Erwin officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at the church. A private interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery.
The service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.