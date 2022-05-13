Donald Hall, Jr.

Donald Lee Hall, Jr.

January 12, 1963 - February 26, 2020

Services for Donald Lee Hall, Jr., will be held at 11 a.m. on May 14, 2022, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1725 S. 60th St. in Omaha, with lunch after. Services were delayed due to COVID.

He is survived by mother, Julann Krov, who was born in Linwood, Nebraska to Frank J. and Julia (Madr) Krov; sister, Melissa Rotolo; and nephews, Vincent and Dominic Rotolo, all of Omaha.

Memorials for heart disease and type II diabetes awareness or to Julann Krov, 1815 S. 33rd Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68105.