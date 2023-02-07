November 18, 1929—February 4, 2023

Donald Hoessel, 93, of Leigh, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at his home in Leigh.

Funeral service is 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Leigh with the Rev. Dr. Marsha Jark-Swain officiating. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and on Wednesday one hour prior to services at the church. Committal in the church cemetery with military honors by Sucha Post #302 Leigh American Legion. Lunch following in the church basement.

Don was born Nov. 18, 1929, on the family farm near Leigh to Henry and Cornelia (Wullschleger) Hoessel. He attended area schools and in 1953 enlisted in the United States Army, serving during the Korean conflict. On May 18, 1960, Don married Delores Benning at St. Luke’s Church in Columbus. They lived and farmed southwest of Leigh where Don was a farmer, raised cattle and trucked cattle to market. He always enjoyed traveling with Delores, friends and family in the United States and abroad. After Delores’ death he continued taking farm tours to various countries and especially cherished those trips he took with his grandkids, Blythe and Boone. He was a member of St. Pauls’ Lutheran Church and American Legion Sucha Post #302 of Leigh where he served many years with the Honor Guard.

Don is survived by his son, Mark (Josefine) Hoessel and daughter Denise (Jeff) McAfee all of Leigh; grandchildren, Blythe and Boone McAfee of Lincoln; two sisters, Phyllis Hassebrook and Shirley Gersib of Columbus; brother, Gordon (Edna) Hoessel of Leigh; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Delores in 2011; siblings and their spouses Ruth, (Adolph) Rickert, Wilfred (Lorraine) Hoessel and Gladys (Walter) Luckey; and two brothers-in-law, Edward Hassebrook and Art Gersib.

In lieu of plants, flowers and statues, the family requests memorials in Don’s honor to St. Paul’s memorial fund.

Kracl-Leigh Memorial Chapel of Leigh in charge of arrangements.