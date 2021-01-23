Donald Hull

Donald Wayne Hull

February 2, 1936 - January 6, 2021

Donald Wayne Hull, originally of Lincoln, Kansas, passed away Jan. 6, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska. A graveside service will be held.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda (Ward) Hull of the home; daughter, Karla Dawn (Hull) Faucher of Omaha, Nebraska, and Terri Kay (Hull) Smith of Mesquite, Texas; four granddaughters, Lisa Marie, Jennifer Leigh, Christina Grace and Amanda Kay; and five great-grandsons, Brandon Damien, David Zane, Seth Alexander, Zachary Thomas and Corbin Kenneth.