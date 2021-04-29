Donald Schultze
June 28, 1947 – April 26, 2021
Donald Schultze, 73, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Memorial Hospital in Seward, Nebraska.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, with the Rev. Murray Jay Johnston officiating. Private family interment will be held in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery in Gresham, Nebraska, at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. on Thursday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Friday from 12:30 p.m. until service time, also at the funeral home. Military honors will be given by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.
Donald Schultze was born June 28, 1947, in York, Nebraska, to Clifford and Wilma (Zima) Schultze. He graduated from Gresham High School in Gresham, Nebraska, and on June 26, 1968, entered the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on June 25, 1970, after receiving two Purple Hearts.
After his return from military duties, Donald was united in marriage to Rebecca Miller at Immanuel Lutheran Church in York. Donald worked for Hughes Brothers in Seward, Nebraska, as a galvanizing foreman for over 25 years. After Rebecca's death in 2013, Donald was united in marriage to Pamela Schmid on Dec. 19, 2015, at 1C Church in Columbus. Donald loved horses, being literally thrown onto a horse at the age of 4 or 5 by his uncle. He was an avid Husker Football fan, loved his T-Bird, and going to his grandchildren's activities.
Donald is survived by his wife, Pamela Schultze of Columbus, Nebraska; son, Michael (Jacque Kazma) Schultze of Crete, Nebraska; stepson Mick (Jill) Smith of Columbus, Nebraska; stepdaughter, Ashley (Matt) Beier of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Cort and Kian Schultze, Alice Kazma, Austen and Shelby Smith, Payton Lotspeich and Brianna and Camden Beier; sister, Connie (Roger) Beckman of Seward, Nebraska; and brother-in-law, Hubert Sydik of Raymond, Nebraska.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Wilma Schultze; first wife, Rebecca Schultze; and sister, Sharon Sydik.
Memorials are suggested as those of the donor or family choice.
