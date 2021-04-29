Donald Schultze

June 28, 1947 – April 26, 2021

Donald Schultze, 73, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Memorial Hospital in Seward, Nebraska.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, with the Rev. Murray Jay Johnston officiating. Private family interment will be held in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery in Gresham, Nebraska, at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. on Thursday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Friday from 12:30 p.m. until service time, also at the funeral home. Military honors will be given by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Donald Schultze was born June 28, 1947, in York, Nebraska, to Clifford and Wilma (Zima) Schultze. He graduated from Gresham High School in Gresham, Nebraska, and on June 26, 1968, entered the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on June 25, 1970, after receiving two Purple Hearts.