Donald Schupbach

Donald Myron Schupbach
November 28, 1935-July 2, 2020
Donald Myron Schupbach passed away suddenly on July 2, 2020, at his home in Columbus.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 9 at Gass Haney Funeral Home, followed by a Celebration of Life at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 10 at Peace Lutheran Church. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney's Facebook page. Direct memorials to Columbus Public Schools Foundation, Peace Lutheran Church or the Rotary Foundation.
Don was born to Otto and Lillie Schupbach on Nov. 28, 1935, in Columbus, and raised on a farm surrounded by many aunts, uncles and cousins. After attending Immanuel Lutheran School, Don completed his education at Kramer High School, where he was active in football, track and baseball. He was president of Future Farmers of America and active in 4-H, winning the Grand Champion Award for Beef Showmanship at the Nebraska State Fair.
After graduation, Don began his banking career at Continental National Bank in Lincoln, where he met Annette Chase of Broken Bow. The couple married Dec. 15, 1957, and lived in Lincoln until moving to Greeley, Colorado in 1961. Don worked for Greeley National Bank for 17 years until joining First National Bank of Columbus in 1978. He worked for FNBC until retiring in 2000, and served on the board of directors until 2015. He received a 50-year banking award from Nebraska Bankers Association and graduated from banking schools in Colorado, Virginia and Oklahoma. Upon retirement, the Schupbachs spent 15 years wintering in Sun Lakes, Arizona.
Don proudly volunteered as president of Rotary Clubs in Columbus and Greeley, was president of Greeley Jaycees, president of Greeley United Way, and treasurer and board member for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. He also served on church councils at Peace Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church in Greeley. Don hit the 50-year perfect Rotary attendance mark in 2018, attending meetings around the world.
Don is survived by his wife of 62 years, Annette; daughters: Sherry West (Martin) of Fort Collins, Colorado, Tammy Rader of Carmel, Indiana, and Beth Buehler of Crested Butte, Colorado; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Lillie Schupbach; and in-laws, Hal and Bessie Chase.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.