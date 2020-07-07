Donald Schupbach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Myron Schupbach

November 28, 1935-July 2, 2020

Donald Myron Schupbach passed away suddenly on July 2, 2020, at his home in Columbus.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 9 at Gass Haney Funeral Home, followed by a Celebration of Life at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 10 at Peace Lutheran Church. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney's Facebook page. Direct memorials to Columbus Public Schools Foundation, Peace Lutheran Church or the Rotary Foundation.

Don was born to Otto and Lillie Schupbach on Nov. 28, 1935, in Columbus, and raised on a farm surrounded by many aunts, uncles and cousins. After attending Immanuel Lutheran School, Don completed his education at Kramer High School, where he was active in football, track and baseball. He was president of Future Farmers of America and active in 4-H, winning the Grand Champion Award for Beef Showmanship at the Nebraska State Fair.