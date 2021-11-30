Donald Schwarz

Donald F. Schwarz

April 5, 1933 – November 25, 2021

Donald F. Schwarz, 88, of Columbus, formerly of Humphrey, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison, Nebraska. Visitation will be one hour prior to the time of the service. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will be officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the church website. Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison with military honors.

Donald was born April 5, 1933, on the family farm in Humphrey to Carl and Francis (Moehnert) Schwarz. He graduated from Humphrey High School and from 1953 to 1955, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. On May 6, 1956, Donald was united in marriage to Elaine Weyen. She preceded him in death in 2010.

Donald was a devoted farmer and loved haying and running the combines. He was a member of the Humphrey Dairy Breeders in the 1970s and 1980s. Donald was a long-time active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison, serving on the school board and as an elder until his stroke.

He is survived by his children, Duane (Denise) Schwarz and Kathy (Shane) Simonson, all of Humphrey; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Melvagene Kasik; brother-in-law, Gene Kasik; and nephew, Bruce Kasik.

Memorial contributions may be designated to the church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of funeral arrangements.