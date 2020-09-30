Donald Wiebold

October 19, 1946-September 9, 2020

Donald Wiebold, 73, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska, due to complications of a severe stroke suffered a few weeks earlier.

Graveside inurnment will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus with Pastor Wayne Nestor officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for designation: Dave Wiebold, 1304 Longman Drive, Apt. #103, Shenandoah, IA 51601.

Don was born Oct. 19, 1946, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Rollo and Helen (Jaeggi) Wiebold. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1965. Don's communications career began with Northwestern Bell in Omaha, Nebraska. He was then transferred with AT&T to Chicago, Illinois, then to Lucent Technologies in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and lastly to AVAYA in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Dallas, Texas.

Don was a lifelong bachelor and accepted early retirement from AVAYA in 2001. He then relocated back to Columbus. Don enjoyed all spectator sports, especially Nebraska Cornhusker Football and Chicago Cubs, and had a lifelong passion of watching horseracing.