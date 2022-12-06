Donald Zornes

Donald H. Zornes

September 8, 1939 - December 1, 2022

Donald H. Zornes was born Sept. 8, 1939, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, only child of Vern S and Carrie O (Kvam) Zornes. He grew up in Minneapolis where he attended Patrick Henry High School and went on to the University of Minnesota where he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees. Don began his career in St. Paul, Minnesota, at Charles T. Miller Hospital before moving to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. In October of 1968 he moved to Lincoln where he was involved in the completion of the current location of St. Elizabeth Hospital. In 1979 Don moved to Columbus where he served as the CEO of Columbus Community Hospital until his retirement in 2002. He oversaw the significant expansion of the old hospital and later the development and completion of the new hospital.