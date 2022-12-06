Donald Zornes

Donald H. Zornes
September 8, 1939 - December 1, 2022
Donald H. Zornes, 83, formerly of Columbus, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Gretna, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation continues Wednesday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church. Interment is in All Saints Cemetery.
Donald H. Zornes was born Sept. 8, 1939, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, only child of Vern S and Carrie O (Kvam) Zornes. He grew up in Minneapolis where he attended Patrick Henry High School and went on to the University of Minnesota where he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees. Don began his career in St. Paul, Minnesota, at Charles T. Miller Hospital before moving to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. In October of 1968 he moved to Lincoln where he was involved in the completion of the current location of St. Elizabeth Hospital. In 1979 Don moved to Columbus where he served as the CEO of Columbus Community Hospital until his retirement in 2002. He oversaw the significant expansion of the old hospital and later the development and completion of the new hospital.
Don married Clarissa A Caron on Oct. 26, 1963, in Faribault, Minnesota.
Don was a member of the Nebraska and American Hospital Association, Chamber of Commerce Archway Award recipient, J.G.Elliott Award recipient from UNMC given for his work for supporting rural hospitals and medical care.
Don was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast. He loved the Huskers and the Golden Gophers.
Don is survived by his wife, Clarisse Zornes of Lincoln; daughter, Diane Semrad of Lincoln; son, Ronald Zornes of New Orleans, Louisiana; and two grandchildren, Dillon (Emma) Semrad of Wilber and Tabitha (fiancé Luke Nielsen) Semrad of Omaha.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
The family encourages memorials to the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation in lieu of plants and flowers.