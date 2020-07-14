Donaldeen “Dona” Dickenson

January 16, 1927-July 11, 2020

Funeral Services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus, with Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at McKown Funeral Home. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Family requests everyone to wear a mask and to practice social distancing per public health measures. The funeral will be live streamed on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church or to the Columbus Public Library.

Donaldeen “Dona” V. Dickenson was born Jan. 16, 1927, in St. Edward, to Marvin and Berneice (Guiles) Goodman. She grew up in St. Edward and graduated from St. Edward High School in 1945, where she was a class officer, cheerleader, and played the clarinet in the band. Following high school, she moved to Omaha where she worked for Mutual of Omaha until she was united in marriage to Marvin “Moon” Dickenson on March 25, 1948 in Lawrence, Kansas. After moving to Columbus in the early 1950's, she was a loving wife and mother who loved her children unconditionally and was a role model of quiet strength. After her children left home, she worked for Reece's Wooden Shoe for several years.