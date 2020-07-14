Donaldeen “Dona” Dickenson
January 16, 1927-July 11, 2020
Donaldeen “Dona” Dickenson, 93, of Columbus, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Brookestone Acres.
Funeral Services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus, with Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at McKown Funeral Home. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Family requests everyone to wear a mask and to practice social distancing per public health measures. The funeral will be live streamed on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church or to the Columbus Public Library.
Donaldeen “Dona” V. Dickenson was born Jan. 16, 1927, in St. Edward, to Marvin and Berneice (Guiles) Goodman. She grew up in St. Edward and graduated from St. Edward High School in 1945, where she was a class officer, cheerleader, and played the clarinet in the band. Following high school, she moved to Omaha where she worked for Mutual of Omaha until she was united in marriage to Marvin “Moon” Dickenson on March 25, 1948 in Lawrence, Kansas. After moving to Columbus in the early 1950's, she was a loving wife and mother who loved her children unconditionally and was a role model of quiet strength. After her children left home, she worked for Reece's Wooden Shoe for several years.
Dona's home was her sanctuary where she loved to entertain her family and friends. She also loved caring for her cat. She was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years and served on various committees. She especially enjoyed making and delivering quilts. Dona's children and grandchildren were her purest joy.
Dona is survived by daughter, Candace Becher of Columbus; daughter, Mischelle (David) Hancock of Osceola; son, Kenn Dickenson of Columbus; sister, Marilyn Koch of Santa Ana, California; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Dickenson of Columbus; grandson, Jason (Beth) Miller of Columbus; granddaughter, Nichole (Eric) Park of Kansas City, Missouri; grandson, Ryan (Christina) Miller of Kansas City; grandson, Blake (Leigh) Becher of Lincoln; grandson, Kyle (fiancé Lindsay Peterson) Peplinski of Norfolk; grandson, Nathan (Sidney Cech) Giles of Lincoln; seven great-grandchildren: Joshua, Samantha, Eric Jr., Andrew, Eric, Matix and Macy.
She is preceded in death by husband, Marvin Dickenson; parents, Marvin and Berneice Goodman; brother, Stanley Goodman; stepmother, Ida Goodman.
