Donna Chavanu Nov 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donna ChavanuDecember 10, 1941 – November 17, 2022 Tags Donna Chavanu Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video US and allies vow pressure on North Korea after new missile lauch Musk gives employees ultimatum: Adhere to new ‘hardcore’ culture or get out Musk gives employees ultimatum: Adhere to new ‘hardcore’ culture or get out Watch this mother chimpanzee meet her baby for the first time Watch this mother chimpanzee meet her baby for the first time AOC chimes in on Taylor Swift Ticketmaster debacle, encourages fans to demand DOJ intervene AOC chimes in on Taylor Swift Ticketmaster debacle, encourages fans to demand DOJ intervene