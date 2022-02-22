Donna Morris

Donna J. Morris

April 12, 1930 - February 19, 2022

Donna J. Morris, 91, of Omaha, passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 in Omaha.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 at St. James Episcopal Church in Fremont. Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Interment at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

She was born April 12, 1930 in Nickerson, Nebraska to W. Glen and Sarah (Million) Freeman.

Donna grew up in Nickerson and lived there until 1952 when she came to Fremont. She married John Morris on Dec. 18, 1954 in Fremont. After marriage they lived in Omaha until 1960 when they moved to Columbus, Nebraska for 19 years. In 1979 they moved to Lincoln and stayed there until moving to Grand Island, Nebraska in 1987. In 2000 they moved to Omaha where they are currently.

She is survived by her husband, John Morris of Omaha; sons, Michael (Karen) Morris of Crete, Mark (Jan) Morris of Waterloo and Matthew (Ann) Morris of Lincoln; sister, Alice Schwinck of Fremont; grandchildren, Scott (Katie), David (Lindsey), Andy (Kelsey), Will (Liz), John (Kristine), James (Michelle), Tom (Kylea) and Robert (Jadynn); and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by parents; seven siblings; and one great-grandson.

Memorials to the family for a future designation.

