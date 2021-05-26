Donna Rae Dubas

Age 80

Donna Rae Dubas, 80, of Fullerton, passed away peacefully Monday, May 24, 2021, at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care in Central City, surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton, with the Rev. David Fulton officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary service at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.