Donna Ritter

October 17, 1929 - June 28, 2021

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Creston, Nebraska, with the Rev. Douglas Zurek officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Creston, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the church with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m.

Donna was born Oct. 17, 1929, in Norfolk, Nebraska, to George and Ruby (Willoughby) Donscheski. She attended school in Madison and graduated from Madison High School in 1947. On Jan. 23, 1949, Donna was united in marriage to Robert Ritter in Madison, Nebraska. They lived most their lives in Creston, Nebraska. Donna worked at several jobs, including as a waitress, a piano teacher, bookkeeper and village clerk. Eventually Donna worked as a tax accountant which she operated for 56 years before retiring in 2012 from Ritter Tax Services. Donna was a soroptimist, member of NSTP, NSIA and a Cub Scout leader. She volunteered for the Red Cross as well as the hospital since 1988. Donna was also an original member of the Keynoters singing group and enjoyed selling Avon.