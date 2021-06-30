Donna Ritter

Age 91

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Creston, Nebraska, with the Rev. Douglas Zurek officiating. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue prior to the service, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., on Friday, July 1, 2021, at the church with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m.