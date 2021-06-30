 Skip to main content
Donna Ritter
Donna Ritter

Donna Ritter

Age 91

Donna Ritter, 91, of Creston, Nebraska, died Monday, June 28, 2021, at Clarkson Community Care Center in Clarkson, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Creston, Nebraska, with the Rev. Douglas Zurek officiating. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue prior to the service, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., on Friday, July 1, 2021, at the church with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m.

Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Creston, Nebraska.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

