Donna Ritter
Age 91
Donna Ritter, 91, of Creston, Nebraska, died Monday, June 28, 2021, at Clarkson Community Care Center in Clarkson, Nebraska.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Creston, Nebraska, with the Rev. Douglas Zurek officiating. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue prior to the service, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., on Friday, July 1, 2021, at the church with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m.
Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Creston, Nebraska.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.