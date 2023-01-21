Donna Shreve

November 3, 1931 - January 18, 2023

Donna was born on Nov. 3, 1931, in Kearney, Nebraska, to Russel and Gladys Ferguson. Donna was united in marriage to Marv Shreve on Aug. 5, 1951, in Kearney. Donna's husband Marv served as superintendent of schools for several Nebraska schools throughout his career. She was an active member of her church in each community where they served, as well as an active member of PEO for 72 years, Questers Antique Club of Seward and many other organizations over her lifetime. She understood at a very young age the joy of life was found through people. Donna never met a stranger and always welcomed a conversation. A love of hers was to entertain, and she did it well but especially over a cup of “hot tea.” Donna was happiest when she was with her family of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.