Donna Sizemore
March 1, 1928-June 18, 2020
Donna Sizemore, 92, of Columbus, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Emerald Care in Columbus.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, with the Rev. David Palomaki officiating. There will be a private family graveside service. Memorials may be directed to the family choice.
Donna is survived by sister, Elizabeth (Lynn) Ostermeier of Ulysses; niece, Lisa (Judd) Ruth of Rising City, Morgan and Nicholas; niece, Tricia Ostermeier of Lincoln, Noah and Elizabeth.
Donna was preceded in death by parents, David and Lydia Glock; close friend, Leon Fickel.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
