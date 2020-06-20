× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donna Sizemore

March 1, 1928-June 18, 2020

Donna Sizemore, 92, of Columbus, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Emerald Care in Columbus.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, with the Rev. David Palomaki officiating. There will be a private family graveside service. Memorials may be directed to the family choice.

Donna is survived by sister, Elizabeth (Lynn) Ostermeier of Ulysses; niece, Lisa (Judd) Ruth of Rising City, Morgan and Nicholas; niece, Tricia Ostermeier of Lincoln, Noah and Elizabeth.

Donna was preceded in death by parents, David and Lydia Glock; close friend, Leon Fickel.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

To send flowers to the family of Donna Sizemore , please visit Tribute Store.