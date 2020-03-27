Donna Sue (Dobbs) Benacka

August 30, 1952-March 24, 2020

Donna Sue (Dobbs) Benacka was received into the arms of the Lord on March 24, 2020, in Yuma, Arizona. In light of recent event restrictions, the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in her name to the Columbus Public Library in Columbus.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was born on Aug. 30, 1952, in Guymon, Oklahoma, to Douglas and Mary (Mock) Dobbs. She grew up between Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota and Pennsylvania. Professionally, she was skilled in retail and visual merchandising which led her to manage department stores in Kansas City, Omaha and Chicago, before returning to Columbus to raise her children.