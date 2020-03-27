Donna Sue (Dobbs) Benacka
View Comments

Donna Sue (Dobbs) Benacka

{{featured_button_text}}
Donna Sue (Dobbs) Benacka

Donna Sue (Dobbs) Benacka

August 30, 1952-March 24, 2020

Donna Sue (Dobbs) Benacka was received into the arms of the Lord on March 24, 2020, in Yuma, Arizona. In light of recent event restrictions, the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in her name to the Columbus Public Library in Columbus.

She was born on Aug. 30, 1952, in Guymon, Oklahoma, to Douglas and Mary (Mock) Dobbs. She grew up between Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota and Pennsylvania. Professionally, she was skilled in retail and visual merchandising which led her to manage department stores in Kansas City, Omaha and Chicago, before returning to Columbus to raise her children.

She was a graduate of Columbus High School and University of Nebraska Lincoln. She was a member of Word of Life Church and a faithful servant of the Lord. She loved all things related to the arts, theatre, music, fashion and museums. She enjoyed playing flute in the community band, watching Jeopardy, and reading. She was an avid traveler and loved talking about her travels to Egypt and Israel. She was a champion for her children and was active in the Columbus High Marching Band Booster Club, a judge for the Speech and Debate Team, a proud 4-H parent and hockey mom, and she never missed a music concert or theatre production.

She is survived by children: Glory (Andrew Bedrous) Benacka of Salina, Kansas, Theodore J. Benacka II of Jacksonville, Florida, and Lindsay Benacka of Yuma, Arizona; brother, Brian (Judy) Dobbs of Columbus; nephew, Daniel (Cassondra) Dobbs of Lincoln; and two great-nephews, Danny Jr. and Dave Dobbs.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Mary Dobbs; grandparents, Sydney Dobbs and Loretta Jane Pennington Dobbs and Fred and Ada (Thompson) Mock.

To send flowers to the family of Donna Benacka, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News