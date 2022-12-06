Doris Hardle

Doris Ann Hardle

April 21, 1932 - December 3, 2022

Doris Ann Hardle, 90, born in Silver Creek, Nebraska, on April 21, 1932, passed away peacefully on Dec. 3, 2022, at The Knolls Senior Living in Lincoln, Nebraska, with her loving family by her side.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Fullerton Community Church in Fullerton with the Rev. Joy Church officiating. Burial will follow at Silver Creek Cemetery in Silver Creek. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Fullerton Community Church in Fullerton.

Doris was born to Arthur and Anna (Born) Engel and raised in Silver Creek. She grew up on the family farm, youngest spoiled child in the family of six sisters and two brothers. From a one-room schoolhouse elementary education to graduation from high school, it was all in Silver Creek. Doris met her husband, Milton Hardle, at Havens ballroom while roller skating after he had returned from the military service. On Dec. 8, 1950, Doris and Milton were married at the United Methodist Church in Silver Creek. The couple made their new home in Fullerton, where they remained for the entirety of their 67-year marriage. In 2021, she moved into The Knolls Senior Living in Lincoln to begin the next new phase of her life.

Doris and Milton both worked at the creamery in Fullerton until starting their own cream and egg business, where Doris was the bookkeeper and Milton ran the routes. In 1971, Doris began serving the citizens of Nance County as the Deputy Nance County Treasurer for seven years and eventually the Nance County Treasurer for 16 years, retiring in 1995 which was deeply and personally rewarding to her along with the highlight of her professional career.

In addition to being a loving and devoted mother, one of Doris' greatest joys was found in spoiling her grandson, Spencer, which was made two-fold with the addition of her future granddaughter, Paige. She found so much joy in watching Spencer's sporting activities, on phone calls with many of the special people in her life, spending time with family, going through photos and sharing memories with others, always around a cup of coffee and happily engaging in conversations. Doris never met a stranger; she was always welcoming, warm, kind and engaging to all she met.

Doris is survived by her son, Gordon (Norma) Hardle of Lincoln; grandson, Spencer (fiancée Paige Gade) Hardle of Littleton, Colorado; sister, Donna Kershaw of Silver Creek; along with grandpup, Jazzy and great-grandpup, Jellyroll.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Milton; sisters, Esther Gerber, Frances Tschantre, Maxine Schweizer, Angie King and Geraldine Engel; and brothers, Warren Engel and Chester Engel.

In remembrance of Doris, we suggest memorials be directed to Fullerton Community Church, 305 Germand Street, Fullerton, NE 68638; or, Fullerton Fire Department, P.O. Box 163, Fullerton, NE 68638 in her honor.

Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.