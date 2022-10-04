Doris Hicks

Doris Ann Hicks

November 16, 1920 - October 1, 2022

Doris was born on a farm by Wisner, Nebraska, on Nov. 16, 1920. She went to Omaha Tech high school and art school in New York. After Pearl Harbor was bombed, she immediately enlisted in the Army Air Corps. She served the USA in place of her brother as Ralph had to work transporting war items as a railroad engineer. She served in WWII as an airport radio operator until the world's enemies were defeated. After the war she worked for the government in Alaska then Washington D.C. as a commercial artist. She married Jerry Hicks of Hagerstown, Maryland, in 1960. She was the most fascinating Lutheran; she loved her church, Trinity, and being a part of or leading bible studies at home, church or the senior center. She taught Sunday school for many years and was an advocate for special needs people her entire life; she marched with Martin Luther King Jr. for freedom for all. She cherished when one of her GED students would graduate. She read her bible and devotionals for hours each day and prayed for all of us. She remembered everyone's birthday and always sent cards. She lived to help raise her granddaughter with Godly traditional American values. She loved the USA and fellow veterans and countrymen and women who stand strong for freedom and what is right under God. Doris encouraged others to provide hope to others at all costs. She taught that it is impossible to be happy without a higher power. She really, really lived.