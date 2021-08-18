 Skip to main content
Doris Hilmer
Age 91

Doris Hilmer, 91, of Monroe, Nebraska, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at her home.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Shell Creek Baptist Church (340th St. and 205th Ave.) in rural Columbus, Nebraska, with Ben Jones officiating. Interment will be in the Shell Creek Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at the Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue at 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the church with a 10:15 a.m. family prayer service.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com

