Doris Hilmer

August 23, 1929 - August 15, 2021

Doris Hilmer, 91, of rural Monroe, Nebraska, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at her home.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Shell Creek Baptist Church, 340th Street and 205th Avenue in rural Columbus, Nebraska, with Ben Jones officiating. Interment will be in the Shell Creek Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at the Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the church with a 10:15 a.m. family prayer service.

Doris was born Aug. 23, 1929, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Bernhard and Anna (Albers) Buss. She grew up in Columbus and graduated from Columbus High School. On Jan. 28, 1972, Doris was united in marriage to Clarence Hilmer in Lincoln, Kansas. They lived their entire lives in the Platte County area. Doris worked as a secretary for Weber's Insurance for many years. She was an active church member where she was involved in the Ladies Bible Study group and also served as church treasurer for 40 years.

Doris is survived by her brother-in-law, Norman (Joyce) Hilmer of Conover, North Carolina; sister-in-law: June Hilmer of Omaha, Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews.